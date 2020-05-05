'We Need To Fight COVID Together': Punjab CM Shares Incredible Lockdown Video Of Amritsar

With Coronavirus lockdown in place and people confined inside their homes, cities and towns around the globe are wearing a completely deserted look. Many videos featuring empty streets and lanes in India have been doing the rounds on social media since the nationwide restrictions began. One such video was shared by the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who posted a mesmerising clip of Amritsar city, supposedly made by the district administration, with a message for citizens asking them to abide by rules and regulations of lockdown to help Corona warriors win the battle against the deadly disease.

The video featured all the iconic landmarks of the city which once used to be bustling with tourists but are now empty. The video shows the famous Golden Temple, Harmandir Sahib, and Town Hall Building with a voiceover in the background talking about the frontline workers who are risking their lives for others and recounts ways the Coronavirus outbreak has changed the city. The motivational video also urges people to fight the disease together with hope and solidarity. The video went viral in no time and has since garnered more than 13,000 views with over 1,200 likes. Netizens took to the comments section to appreciate the commending the efforts made by the government.

Sharing a video made by District Administration, Amritsar with an inspiring message. We all need to fight together in this war against #Covid19 & help our Corona Warriors by abiding with all rules & regulations. Let's do it for Punjab. We will win this war! #StaySafeStayHealthy pic.twitter.com/v8985DdC9X — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 3, 2020

Reactions

My beautiful #Amritsar 😍 I'm proud of Amritsar's District Administration. — Karun Mahendru 🕉️ ♋ (@KARUNCOOL22) May 3, 2020

What a motivational video. Great job — JATINDER SINGH (@jatinsingh100) May 3, 2020

Very good effort Sir — Pushp Raj Kalia (@kalia_pushp) May 4, 2020

We will win. 🇮🇳 — Preeti Yadav (@drpreetiyadav9) May 3, 2020

My deepest gratitude to everyone who is serving humanity. — Adv Robin Ghosh (@Adv_Robin_Ghosh) May 3, 2020

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest data by the Health Ministry, Coronavirus cases in India are now at 42,836 of which 11,761 persons have recovered and 1389 have died. The doubling rate in India is relatively slower than that of the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. The Health Ministry on Monday said that India reported its highest number of recoveries in a single day with 1,074 patients getting cured and the recovery rate has improved to 27.52%.

(Image Credit: @capt_amarinder/Twitter)