Ragini Dwivedi Arrested, Taken Into Custody In Bengaluru Over Sandalwood Drug Racket

In a major development in the Sandalwood drug racket, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody, Joint CP Sandeep Patil said. Earlier in the day, the Central Crime Branch conducted searches at the Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi's Bengaluru residence and confiscated the actor's gadgets including her mobile phone and laptop. The CCB had carried a search warrant from Court before conducting the raid at Ragini's residence at Bangalore.

The actress had earlier confirmed in a series of tweets on Thursday that she has been summoned, but expressed her inability to depose immediately and has sought time till Monday morning to personally appear before CCB officials. Besides the actress, two people named Rahul and Viren Khanna were arrested, it said.

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The drug prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace- naming two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection. “There is a link between the drug industry and the Sandalwood. Some actresses consume banned substances at parties and carry them in their vanity sets too,” he said. Reports also connect links of Bineesh Kodeyeri with the Kerala Gold smuggling case- alleging that Bineesh had called Anoop 26 times the day Swapna Suresh - the prime accused- was arrested.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

