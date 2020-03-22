PICS: Railway Stations, Bus Stops Wear Deserted Look As India Observes Janta Curfew

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested for a Janta Curfew on March 22 to ramp up the fight against coronavirus, railway stations and bus stops across the country wore a deserted look. Pictures from the otherwise overcrowded places showed Indians' determination to unite against the global pandemic. One of the busiest platforms in Mumbai, even Dadar railway station looked completely unrecognisable without passengers as people confirmed themselves to homes.

While at Guwahati railway station only police and security forces were seen during the Janata Curfew, workers at Katra railway station in Jammu and Kashmir were seen sanitising the empty platforms. In Delhi-NCR, no interstate bus for any state at ISBTs at Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar was available.

Janta Curfew in pictures

Check out the pictures of deserted railway stations from across the country:

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till March 31 in order to mitigate the outbreak of coronavirus. This development comes at the backdrop of over 350 positive COVID-19 cases across India. As per sources, no trains except goods train will run across India till March 31.

Earlier, Indian Railways announced it would relax refund rules for tickets booked under Passenger Reservation System (PRS). It has advised passengers to avail this facility and avoid coming to the railway station in person. The relaxation is for passengers who booked tickets to travel between March 21- April 15, 2020.

With over 308,615 confirmed cases and 13,071 deaths, coronavirus has so far affected over 188 countries. India, which is in the second stage of the pandemic, is taking stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The country has more than 350 confirmed cases and at least five people have died of the pandemic. Several states, including Uttarakhand, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh, have extended the lockdown till March 31.

