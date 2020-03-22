VVS Laxman Urges Indian Citizens To Adhere To The All-important Janta Curfew

VVS Laxman came forward and urged everyone to stay safe and protect themselves from the infectious COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the globe.

'In these testing times ...': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman wrote that in these testing times, everyone must come together, stay disciplined and fight this horrid threat of Coronavirus. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then urged one and all to adhere to the 'Janta Curfew' from 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

In these testing times we must all come together, stay disciplined and fight this horrid threat of #CoronaVirus. Let us all adhere to the #JantaCurfew today from 7am to 9pm. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/Uxfm8s4hWA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, many global sporting events have either been postponed or called off due to this deadly disease. The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

