The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

VVS Laxman Urges Indian Citizens To Adhere To The All-important Janta Curfew

Cricket News

VVS Laxman has urged everyone to adhere to the Janta Curfew that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman came forward and urged everyone to stay safe and protect themselves from the infectious COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the globe. 

READ: Aakash Chopra comes up with innovative cricketing strategy to tackle COVID-19

'In these testing times ...': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman wrote that in these testing times, everyone must come together, stay disciplined and fight this horrid threat of Coronavirus. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then urged one and all to adhere to the 'Janta Curfew' from 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, many global sporting events have either been postponed or called off due to this deadly disease. The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

READ: Mohammad Hafeez faces wrath of PCB for making fun of Sharjeel Khan on social media

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same. 

READ: Mitchell McClenaghan says he does not believe he can don the Kiwi jersey once again

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew." 

READ: Mithali Raj will be observing Janta Curfew; hopes every Indian will respond to PM's call

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Syed Akbaruddin
INDIA'S ENVOY SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC TV
Coronavirus India
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: LIVE TRACKER
Andhra Pradesh
AP CM ANNOUNCES LOCKDOWN
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani gives shoutout to warriors of COVID-19 fight from his residence
MUKESH AMBANI HAILS COVID-19 HEROES
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS