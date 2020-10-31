Rajasthan Government Places Several Districts Under NSA Ahead Of Gurjar Agitation

Ahead of the Gurjar reservation agitation on November 1, the Rajasthan Government has put several districts under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 preparing for possible disruptions of the law and order situation in the state.

As per an order issued by Administrative Secretary NL Meena, the districts of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi and Jhalawar have been put under the NSA. The rules are said to stay in place for up to three months, as per the order.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city and Karauli ahead of the Gurjar community agitation. Yesterday, the Rajasthan government had suspended mobile and internet services for 24 hours from 6 PM in several districts. District administration in Kotputli, Pawta, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwa Ramgarh have suspended 2G/3G/4G data services, bulk SMS/MMS & social media through internet (except voice calls & broadband internet) for 24 hours. Today, internet services were also suspended for 24 hours in the Jaipur district of the state.

Gurjar Reservation in Rajasthan

In February 2019, the Gehlot government passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Act-2019 paving the way for a 5 per cent reservation for the community. With the passage of this bill, five castes including Gurjar, Gadiya, Luhar, Banjara, Rebari, and Raika which were previously classified as OBC, have now been classified as MBC (Most Backward Classes). While the bill was challenged, in April 2019, the Supreme Court refused to stay the reservation saying that it won't interfere in the interim order of the High Court.

The community had staged a major revolt demanding 5% reservation by camping on rail tracks across the state, affecting over 250 trains countrywide in February. The agitation even turned violent in Dholpur when unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air and three police vehicles were set afire by agitators, according to PTI. Previously, the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had passed a bill granting 5% reservation to the community in 2008, but was stayed by the Rajasthan High Court. In another attempt in 2016, the BJP government reportedly raised the OBC quota from 21 percent to 26 percent, granting the additional 5 per cent to Gujjars, but was struck down by the high court on grounds of breaching the 50 percent ceiling for reservation.

(With Inputs from ANI)