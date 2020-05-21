Rajasthan Students To Have Their Classes On Doordarshan From June 1

In a bid to ensure regular education during the lockdown, the Ministry of Information and Broadcast has allotted a specific time slot for school students in Rajasthan on Doordarshan. According to a tweet by Rajasthan’s education minister, Govind Singh Dotasara, the state-run TV channel would run course material from June 1 onwards. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that it was a story of the success of the education department. Previously, all students were allotted a time slot on Akashavani to connect with online education.

Meghalaya introduces education on TV

On May 8, officials in Meghalaya announced that Doordarshan and All India Radio would broadcast classroom lessons to students in the state in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. The move is likely to benefit at least 2.5 lakh students, especially in rural areas, whose access to the mobile network is limited, they said. The virtual learning through DD and AIR will include Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) curriculum-based lessons for primary, middle and high school level students.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui tweeted, "EDN. Dept Meghalaya signed MoU for digitally Transmit lessons to Students through DDK & AIR daily during the closure period.: A senior official said the move will help students as they could not attend schools in view of the coronavirus- induced lockdown. A similar was also initiated in the state of Punjab.

