Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams Congress' Treatment Of 'young & New Leadership' As He Joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday made a startling revelation and said that Congress party is out of sync with the present reality in India, adding that the party does not give recognition to new leadership. A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia has on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of its national president JP Nadda.

After his induction to the saffron party, Scindia stated that the Congress Party is not what it used to be and added that his aim has always been to serve people and politics is only a means to fulfill that.

"There are three main points- The Congress party is out of sync with the present reality in India. The young and new leadership, who are coming up with new ideas are ignored in Congress. We had a dream in Madhya Pradesh when the government was formed there. But in 18 months, all those dreams were shattered, whether it was a matter of waiving the loans of farmers, not getting the bonus of the previous crop, even the crops damaged by hail, etc., have not yet been compensated," said Scindia.

Further speaking to the media, Scindia recalled the two most important dates in his life and said, "There are certain phases in a person's life that changes his entire life. There are two dates in my life that has been very important for me. First one is 30 September, 2001, when I lost my father. Second is 10 March 2020. I have always believed that our aim should be Jan Seva. I and my father has always served the country.

Nadda welcomes Scindia

Welcoming Scindia into the Party Nadda said, "Today is a matter of great happiness for all of us and today I am remembering our senior-most leader, the late Rajmata Scindia. Both the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP have been a major contributor to the ideology from the founding and establishment of the party.

Jyotiraditya Ji is joining his family today, I welcome him heartily. Rajmata Ji has been an idol for us and a leader who gives a vision and direction to all of us. She helped the party to advance its ideology from infancy. I extend my heartfelt greetings on my behalf and on behalf of all the workers."

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

