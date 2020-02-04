Rakhi Sawant Travels To China 'to Kill' Coronavirus, Makes An Appeal To PM Modi

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant in an Instagram post revealed that she was travelling to China to 'kill all the coronavirus'. In the video, she can be seen sitting inside a flight and wearing a 'Chinese' brown-coloured cap. In the three-minute 21 second video she eventually also addressed PM Modi and urged him to 'pray for her' and said that 'no will fall sick'.

In the video, she also turned her camera towards other passengers and implied that they were her 'many warriors' and together they would eradicate the deadly virus. In the hilarious video, she further claimed that she had ordered some 'special medicines' from NASA which will help her on her trip to China. Once she landed, she also recorded her surrounding while trying to speak Chinese as well. The video clip further revealed a crowd of people walking around with masks tied around their faces.

WHO announces Global Health Emergency

The death toll from the deadly virus has already reached to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have reportedly surpassed over 20,000. The World Health Organization (WHO) had further warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak.

WHO also announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China. Macau has also denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

