BJP's Ram Madhav Accuses Congress, Opposition Parties Of Instigating Violence Over CAA

The general secretary of BJP, Ram Madhav on Monday accused Congress and the other opposition parties of instigating violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across India. He also added that they have recorded evidence against the leaders inciting people. Furthermore, Ram Madhav said that the opposition is taking the "support of communal forces" to create unrest and disturbance in the country.

Ram Madhav accuses opposition

After addressing the legislators and other BJP leaders on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Ram Madhav addressed the media.

Madhav said, “The Congress and other opposition parties are instigating violence and provoking the people. There is recorded evidence of the Congress leaders asking people to indulge in violence. This is deliberately being promoted as they (opposition parties) are not able to face the BJP on political ground. So, they are using communal and violent means to challenge the government.”

Talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Ram Madhav also added, "Documents are not necessary. They (people) have to claim and the government is ready to give them citizenship. The government has the basis to identify them as refugees."

Ram Madhav on Priyanka Gandhi

Reacting to the remarks made by the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the 'religious spirit of India', Ram Madhav added, “If they respect the culture of this country, they should have respected the main element of this culture, namely, sheltering and honouring the refugees who come into India. Indian culture is all about respecting, sheltering and supporting all the victims of persecutions”.

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.

Priyanka Vadra slams Yogi Adityanath

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Vadra addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where she remarked, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence". This was a dig at the UP CM for the alleged atrocities perpetrated on people by the state police.

On December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With ANI Inputs)

