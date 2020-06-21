Ratan Tata Pens Heartfelt Note, Urges People To Be Kind On Online Platforms

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, on June 21, took to Instagram to urge people to be kind and spread love on online platforms. His remark comes amid the recent rise in insensitively and hatred on social media, especially towards film actors. Highlighting coronavirus pandemic in his note, he wrote that this year has already been challenging for everyone. He then went on to write that the online community has been constantly indulged in bringing each other down with their swift misjudgments.

'More sensitivity'

Calling for more sensitivity and kindness towards each other, he added that this year, in particular, required unity, helpfulness. The 82-year-old then went on to write that his presence online was limited but he wishes that it would evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, rather than hate and bullying.

Tata’s heartfelt post has won everyone’s heart including that of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Since shared five hours ago, it has agreed over 3, 20,324 likes and a bandwidth tod comment from netizens. While many called it a "phenomenal" message, other many lauded the business tycoon for spreading positivity on the dark world of social media.

One user wrote, "Highly Appreciative sir" While another wrote," You are the inspiration of India" Yet another comment read, "Sir! Every word you said is correct" While another user demanded, "Ratan sir we want a smartphone from tata...Ok if it is not possible to set up a plant at least acquire some Chinese brands".

