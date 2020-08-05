Congress Says 'Ram Above Politics', Reaffirms 'centuries-old' Ram Mandir Demand

Acknowledging the centuries-old demand for Ram Mandir, Congress leader Anand Sharma, on Wednesday, said that Lord Ram is loved by all and is above all political consideration. Maintaining that the Congress had welcomed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, he said that politics and faith should be kept apart. PM Modi performed the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi - commencing the temple's construction, earlier in the day.

#RamTemple has been the demand of people from past many years. Congress welcomed the decision of Supreme Court with an open heart. Lord Ram is loved by all and he is above any political consideration. Politics and faith must be kept apart: Congress leader Anand Sharma pic.twitter.com/ahbYj6rsgi — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Deviating from Congress' 'secular' stance on issues, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a statement on Tuesday, throwing her weight behind the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. She mentioned that Ramayana had a deep imprint on Indian culture and expressed hope that the Bhumi Pujan ceremony would showcase national unity and fraternity. Similarly, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Lord Ram is the manifestation of the best human qualities. He also stressed that Lord Ram symbolized love, mercy, and justice.

After performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, addressed the gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people'.

Talking about the efforts to destroy Lord Ram's identity, he affirmed Lord Ram was within every person. He said, "Ram is embedded inside us, mixed in our blood. Many buildings were destroyed, what was not done? Many efforts were made to erase his existence. But still, Ram is with us. This Ram Mandir will be the latest symbol of our culture and a symbol of our faith and national feeling. It will be a symbol of the resolution of crores of people".

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a mettalic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries. The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi.