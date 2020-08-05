Kerala CM Mocks Congress' Commitment To Secularism On Party's Support For Ram Mandir

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned Congress' stand on secularism amid its support for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He maintained that there was nothing new in ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's position on the Ram Mandir. Thereafter, Vijayan contended that they were following in the footsteps of former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Rajiv Gandhi.

According to the Kerala CM, the latter allegedly espoused the "soft Hindutva agenda". While Rajiv Gandhi reportedly played a crucial role in the opening of locks of the disputed site in 1986, Rao was blamed for his inability to prevent the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. Vijayan accused the Congress party of not having a firm stance on secularism.

I don't think Congress has any stand when it comes to secularism. There is nothing new in Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi's stand on Ayodhya. They are following soft Hindutva agenda that was being followed by Rajiv Gandhi and Narasimha Rao: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on #RamTemple pic.twitter.com/YYHT2eLfWh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Gandhi family reacts on Ram Mandir

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a statement, throwing her weight behind the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. She mentioned that Ramayana had a deep imprint on Indian culture. Detailing the inclusive nature of Lord Ram, she expressed hope that the Bhumi Pujan ceremony would showcase national unity and fraternity.

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also weighed in on the significance of Lord Ram. Writing on Twitter, Gandhi noted that Lord Ram is the manifestation of the best human qualities. He also stressed that Lord Ram symbolized love, mercy, and justice. However, the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP did not explicitly extend his support for the Bhumi Pujan or the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions were present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya were also invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the Bhumi Pujan. PM Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Apart from him, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present on the stage.

