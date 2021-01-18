'Republic Global': Arnab Goswami Reveals Global Enterprise Plan; Groundwork Begins In May

On the evening of November 11 when Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami emerged from Taloja jail after the Supreme Court stood for personal liberty, he made a massive announcement that Republic would soon be launching news channels in every state and in every regional language and also work on launching an international project. Now, he has expounded on his announcement, revealing further details of what to expect.

'Alternative to BBC, Al Jazeera and CNN'

Interacting with Indian diaspora from across the world at a virtual event hosted by global entrepreneur Rahul Roy, Arnab Goswami reiterated his call of going global. Arnab Goswami stated that from May-June this year, Republic Media Network will begin its work towards building a global enterprise.

"By 2021, we will broadcast in five to six Indian languages, including English, and be available on digital in at least 10 languages. Alongside, from May-June onwards, we will begin the work of raising funds, creating a movement and building the blocks to start a global news enterprise - Republic Global," Arnab said while adding that Republic vows to give the global audience an alternative to BBC, Al Jazeera and CNN.

UNMISSABLE: 'From May-June, we will begin work towards building a global enterprise,' declares Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a must-watch interaction with Indian diaspora pic.twitter.com/pG8AIyvYNI — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2021

Amid enthusiasm from the audience, he also spoke about the work that has been carried out and stories that have been broken or covered by Republic Media Network since its inception, mentioning that within just a month of its launch in May 2017, Republic TV had conducted a sting operation on ISIS - asking whether the BBC or CNN can claim to have done the same?

'A globally available TV and digital world-class news channel broadcast from India with Indian talent, with global talent, centred from the soil of India,' Arnab described. His interaction comes at a time when Republic Media Network is all set to launch Republic in Bengali.

WATCH: 'One day when we launch a global channel; which isn't far from now... we can proudly question BBC and CNN - which global news organisation has done a sting on people from the Islamic State?' says Arnab Goswami interacting with Indians worldwide pic.twitter.com/OQNZQN2ABC — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2021

