Republic Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected; Kushinagar Airport Inaugurated

Aryan Khan & 2 Others' Bail Pleas Rejected In Drugs Case; SRK's Son Moves Bombay HC

A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The court also rejected the bail applications of the two other accused, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The order was pronounced by Special Judge VV Patil. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Manshinde has moved Bombay High Court to seek relief for his client after the NDPS Court rejected the bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, sources informed.

Punjab Dy CM Pans 'opportunist' Amarinder For BJP Tie-up Move; Says He 'backstabbed' Party

Tearing into Captain Amarinder Singh over his decision to form a new party, Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accused him of backstabbing Congress. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, he claimed that the ex-Punjab CM is an "opportunist leader who has always thought about himself, his family and his associates". Recalling Singh's political journey, Randhawa alleged that the former had left the Shiromani Akali Dal after Parkash Singh Badal denied him a ticket to contest the election.

SP, Congress Claim Credit For Kushinagar Airport Inaugural: 'UPA Dream Come True'

Clamouring to take credit for the new Kushinagar airport, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, pointed out that the airport's approval was gotten during his rule in 2014. Claiming that BJP had landed at the project event then too, he said that 'becoming a pilot doesn't make the plane yours'. Yadav has often accused BJP of taking credit for projects inaugurated during his regime.

Attack On Federal Structure Of India: TMC On Centre Extending BSF's Jurisdiction

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday said it was an "infringement" on the rights of the state and an attack on the federal structure of the country. The Centre has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Harish Rawat Seeks To Step Down As Congress' Punjab In-charge As Uttarakhand Polls Loom

Even as the infighting in Congress continues, AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat urged the party high command on Wednesday to relieve him of his duties. Taking to Twitter, he highlighted the need to devote full attention to either Punjab or Uttarakhand owing to the fact that both states are going to the polls early next year. Rawat, who served as the CM of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017 also thanked the people of Punjab and the state unit for giving him blessings and moral support.

Singhu Border Lynching: Punjab Govt Constitutes SIT To Investigate Lakhbir Singh's Death

In a major development in connection with the horrific lynching at the Singhu border, the Punjab Government on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the killing of Lakhbir Singh, to find out the real identity of a few Nihang leaders.

COVID: Vaccine Appointments For Children To Be Available From Next Week, Informs UK PMO

The UK Prime Minister’s office has announced that COVID vaccination appointments for children would be available in England starting next week, as PM Boris Johnson claimed that the nation has been facing a tough winter due to Coronavirus and flu infections further straining the NHS. The prime minister's spokesman reiterated the NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard's worries by stating that people were required to be reminded that the disease was still spreading and the vaccination rates have to go up. The warning came following the current daily death toll of 223 which became the highest since early March.

Ex-Pentagon Chief Ruled Out Trump Idea Of Sending 250,000 Troops To Mexico Border: Report

Former US President Donald Trump's Pentagon chief Mark Esper had ruled out the idea of sending around 250,000 troops to the Mexico border. According to the New York Times, back in 2020, members of the Trump administration had suggested closing off the southern border by deploying a massive contingent of US military personnel.

Pakistan's 'double Game' In Afghanistan May Lead To Surge In Terror Activities: Think Tank

A recent report by International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), a Canada-based think tank, stated that the fall of Kabul and the subsequent conversion of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on August 15 this year, has strengthened the morale of terrorist groups. The report claimed that violence in "pro-democracy" nations, including Pakistan, is projected to rise due to "strong linkages" between the Afghan Taliban and the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP). In the month of August, at least 52 people died in as many as 35 terror attacks in the South Asian region, showing the region's escalating instability, the report stated.

Syria: 14 Dead, 3 Injured After 2 IED Blasts On Military Bus In Damascus

At least 14 were dead, and 22 others were reported wounded in Syria after two IED explosions destroyed a military bus in the capital city of Damascus. A local television station, Sana TV that called the blast a "terrorist" attack, confirmed on Tuesday that two explosives went off in war-torn country’s Army bus on the Hafez al Assad bridge. A third blast was averted by a Syrian army engineering unit. The explosives were detonated during the rush hour in the capital, and photos emerged on the local TV station’s Telegram account.

