Republic Top 10 Headlines: Choksi Case Update; AAP To Contest In Gujarat; COVID-19 & More

AAP To Contest In All 182 Seats In Gujarat; Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity

Kicking off an extremely early campaign for the Gujarat polls in 2020, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad on Monday, declaring that AAP will contest on all 182 seats. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal promised free electricity, better medical and health infrastructure to the people of Gujarat.

Pakistan Army Employs PR Firm To Share Anti-India Propaganda; Facebook Takes Down Network

Indulging in shocking anti-India hate propaganda, Facebook has taken down targetted networks in May 2020 due to Co-ordinated Inauthentic behaviour (CIB). The CIB report accessed by Republic on Monday shows that the pages associated with AlphaPro, a Pakistan-based PR firm posted many anti-India posts posing as international news entities, criticizing India's COVID management, treatment of Muslims, Kashmir, and pro-Pakistan commentary.

All Monuments, Museums Protected Under ASI To Reopen From June 16 As COVID Cases Drop

As COVID-19 cases continued to drop nationwide, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on June 14 notified that all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums under the ASI will be opened from Wednesday, June 16th. In April, Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel had ordered to shut all monuments/ sites and museums under the ASI for the public as an aftermath of a disastrous COVID-19 wave then.

Chennai Police Arrest Commentator Kishore K. Swamy For Defamatory Posts Against Former CMs

The Chennai Police on Monday arrested a popular social media commentator, Kishore K. Swamy for allegedly circulating derogatory content against former Chief Ministers and DMK veteran leaders - C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. In addition, Swamy is also said to have circulated defamatory content against the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin.

'One Nation, One Ration Card' Aims To Empower NFSA Migrant Beneficiaries: Centre To SC

The Centre on Monday explained Supreme Court how the 'One Nation One Ration Card' (ONORC) plan is made to empower all National Food Security Act (NFSA) migrant beneficiaries through sufficient production of foodgrains that will be accessible to beneficiaries. The recipients will be able to get the foodgrains from any fair price shop, anywhere in the country by using their existing ration card with biometric authentication.

India Opposes Mehul Choksi's Bail In Dominica High Court, MEA’s Affidavit Accessed

On Monday, Republic TV accessed the MEA's affidavit filed before the Dominican High Court in which it has asserted that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen. While he submitted his Indian passport to the Indian High Commission in Georgetown for renouncing Indian citizenship, the Ministry of Home Affairs found discrepancies in the declaration provided.

COVID-19: States/UTs To Receive 96,490 Vaccine Doses In 3 Days Says Union Health Ministry

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 14 apprised of vaccine doses that are in pipeline and will be received by States/ Union Territories within the next three days. The ministry informed that more than 96,490 doses are set to be delivered while 1,40,70,224 vaccine doses are still available with the State/UTs.

AIIMS Delhi To Start Screening Children Aged 6-12 Years For Covaxin Trials From Tuesday

The screening of children aged 6 to 12 years for clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, an indigenously developed COVID vaccine, is set to begin on Tuesday, June 14. The enrollment for Covaxin clinical trials among those aged 12 to 18 years has ended, according to reports. A single dose of vaccination was administered to them.

Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender Joins BJP In Delhi, Two Days After Resignation

After submitting his resignation from the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, former Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rebel MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. He joined in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy.

Israel's New Government Will Work To Advance Strategic Relations With India: FM Lapid

Israel's new government will work to "advance strategic relations" with India, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday, a day after Naftali Bennett became the new premier ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power. "I look forward to working together to advance the strategic relations between our countries and hope to welcome you to Israel soon," Lapid tweeted.

