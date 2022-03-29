Republic Top 10 Headlines: Kushinagar Murder Case; Kremlin Warns Of Nuclear War & More

Russia Will Use Nuclear Weapons If Its Very Existence 'threatened', Avers Kremlin Amid War

After refusing to rule out the use of nuclear weapons amid Russia-Ukraine war and sparking concerns worldwide, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has clarified that the country would use such arms only if it faces threat to ‘existence’. He clarified that it won't be a result of the ongoing war with Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesperson told PBS Newshour, "Any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course, is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon".

Kushinagar Murder Case: SP Pins Responsibility On Govt; Blames BJP For Spreading 'hatred'

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party pinned the responsibility for the murder of Muslim youth Babar Ali in Kushinagar on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Speaking to the media, Ravidas Mehrotra who was elected from Lucknow Central on a SP ticket opined that the "hatred" spread by BJP led to such incidents. Alleging that criminals were being patronised by the state government, he asserted that there was a "nexus" between the administration, police, mafia and Ministers.

Russian Attack On Mariupol Continues But Centre Of City Under Ukraine's Control: UK

As the Russian-Ukraine war continues on Day 34, the UK Defence Ministry has issued the latest defence intelligence update. Ukrainian armed forces continue to carry out "localised counter attacks" in the northwest of Kyiv, including at Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel. The UK Defence Ministry has warned that Russia continues to pose a "significant threat" to the city through their ability of strikes.

India & US Likely To Hold 2+2 Dialogue On April 11 Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

In a significant development in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, sources revealed that India and the US are likely to hold the 2+2 dialogue on April 11. Essentially, this entails joint talks between the External Affairs Minister and the Defence Minister with the US' Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence. This format is perceived as a tool to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries and realise the full potential of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Imran Khan No-trust Vote: PTI Tries To Woo Ally MQM-P; Offers Ministry & Governor Post

After garnering PML(Q)'s support for the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, PTI made last-ditch attempts to woo another ally MQM-P. A high-level delegation of the party comprising Ministers Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met the MQM-P leadership for nearly two and a half years on Monday night. As per sources, the ruling party has decided to offer the Maritime Affairs portfolio in the federal government which is currently held by Ali Haider Zaidi to MQM-P.

Telangana: 16-year-old Brutally Raped & Killed In Vikarabad, Police Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old was allegedly raped and killed on the outskirts of Vikarabad district in Telangana. According to the police, the victim who belongs to the Angadi Chentapally village in Vikarabad went missing on Sunday afternoon. The body of the deceased was found by the villagers in an isolated area.

The body of the young girl was found with head injuries. Police began treating it as a suspected case of rape after investigating at the site. The police found the young girl’s body in the bushes with torn clothes and later found out through autopsy that she was raped and then murdered. A case of rape and murder was registered by the Vikarabad police.

BJP Sets Eyes On Rajasthan Polls Post Win In 4 States; JP Nadda To Visit State On April 2

After the party's stupendous victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, BJP is now aiming to win the Rajasthan Assembly polls due next year. As per sources, BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Rajasthan for two days beginning April 2 to take stock of the party's preparedness ahead of the election. A special programme will be organised by the SC and ST morchas of BJP in order to woo these communities, sources added. Moreover, the saffron party is paying a lot of attention to 16 Assembly seats and districts such as Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa and Tonk.

Vladimir Putin Not Interested In Ending Russia-Ukraine War; US Says 'he Won't Compromise'

Amid the unrelenting Russia-led war on Ukraine, United States State Department officials have claimed Vladimir Putin does not appear to make visible compromises to end the war in the eastern European country. The statement emerges as Kyiv and Moscow prepare for their maiden face-to-face dialogue in more than two weeks, amounting to the sixth round of talks, slated to be held in Turkey. The Pentagon's predicament comes to the fore as US President Joe Biden, in his speech in Warsaw at the weekend, said, "For God's sake, this (Putin) cannot remain in power."

Ukraine's Armed Forces Regain Control Of North-eastern Town Of Trostyanets, Confirms US

As Russia's war against Kyiv entered day 34, Ukrainian Armed Forces have regained control of northeastern suburban town of Trostyanets from Russian occupiers, a senior US Defence official informed. The official added that Ukrainian troops tried to regain control of the town in the south of Sumy, Russian forces remained around in a "defensive posture". However, he could not confirm other areas that were retaken by Ukrainians, he said, "they have also continued to make progress in that regard," as quoted by ABC.

Indian-American Raj Subramaniam To Head FedEx As CEO Frederick Smith To Step Down

Multinational transport conglomerate FedEx Corp. will appoint Indian-American Raj Subramaniam as the new CEO after founder Frederick W. Smith is stepping down. Subramaniam, who was the Chief Operating Officer, will ascend to his duties as President as well. Smith, who founded the company in 1971, will finally cease his services on June 1, after 50 years of running the company. Smith will transition to the role of executive chairman, the package-delivery company said in a statement.

