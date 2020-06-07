Srinagar's Mughal Gardens' Restoration Begins So 'tourists Get Best View Post Lockdown'

With relaxations in lockdown restrictions, restoration work has begun at Mughal Gardens in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. Officials wish that tourists get the best view of the gardens after the lockdown is lifted.

"Mughal Gardens is a heritage garden. It's part of a tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, so its maintenance becomes more important. Also, we want that after lockdown, tourists should get the best view of our garden," Assistant Floriculture Officer, Mughal Gardens, Srinagar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days which has since been extended to June 30. The Centre also introduced the phase-wise reopening of the lockdown, terming it as ‘Unlock 1’. Several relaxations have been made under Unlock 1 in areas that are containment free.

MHA issues guidelines for Unlock 1

The Ministry of Home Affairs released the latest guidelines for phased re-opening of the country and it has been termed as -'Unlock 1'. The directives issued by the Ministry for coronavirus management includes compulsory use of face masks and strictly adhering to social distancing norms. The guidelines for the phased re-opening 'Unlock 1' of the nationwide lockdown have come into effect since June 1, 2020.

The new directive by the MHA strictly emphasizes on covering the face at all times. It also suggests maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance in public places in order to maintain social distancing.

"Face coverings are compulsory in public places, workplaces, and during transport. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at a time," read the directives.

The guidelines further mention that large public gatherings and congregations will continue to remain prohibited. The MHA has ordered that not more than 50 people can attend marriage related gatherings and only 20 people will be allowed for funerals.

(With inputs from ANI)