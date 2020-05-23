Delhi Student Develops Terrace Garden Using Plastic, Kitchen Waste Amid Lockdown

As people are turning to their hobbies during the ongoing lockdown, a student used the time to develop his terrace garden by reusing articles made of plastic. Karthik Chauhan, a class 8 student from Delhi, recycled plastic bottles for pots and used kitchen waste as fertiliser for the plants and vegetables.

The video of the terrace garden is doing rounds on the internet in which Karthik can be heard explaining the efforts made to create it. He says that the use of kitchen waste not only reduced the amount of garbage to be handled by municipal authorities but the relatives and neighbours also got inspired and implemented a similar process for their terrace garden.

A Twitter user named Mohit Chauhan posted the video saying his nephew actively worked to maintain and develop his terrace garden during the COVID-19 lockdown. The video has garnered over 17,000 views within a few hours and netizens are showering praise on the student for admirable effort.

My nephew actively participated in maintaining and growing his Terrace Garden during this lockdown.



See the results.

Recycling is the theme. pic.twitter.com/GEr2Yzsjq0 — Mohit Chauhan Ⓜ️ (@MohitC89) May 23, 2020

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen shared quote tweeted the video saying the student “effectively and creatively” used the lockdown to develop this terrace garden. “Kudos to him,” she wrote. "I am speechless!!! Look at the beautiful effort taken by kids to turn dullness of Lockdown into bursting, blooming, beautiful mini forests on terraces," commented another user.

Check out some of the other reaction:

Dear Karthik well done! You have really succeeded to beat the plastic pollution. Your phenomenal work is inspiration to many. — Amit sawal (@Amit_Aarav01) May 23, 2020

Nice creativity and perfect utilisation of time and waste👌👌 https://t.co/iQwqU3056d — Jignesh Jani (@Jignesh76426474) May 23, 2020

