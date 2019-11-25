"Ridiculous Commotion" Forces Scindia To Explain Removing Congress Mentions In Twitter Bio

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, coming back to square one finally took to the same medium, Twitter, and clarified his stance once again over his bio change on Monday afternoon. The former UPA minister said that this minor change shouldn’t have caused so much “commotion”. Evidently annoyed over the social media speculation, he claimed that he had changed his bio almost a month ago. He attempted to silence rumours at a time when Congress party has been witnessing considerable flux as it continues to come to terms with its humongous loss in the Lok Sabha polls.

Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 25, 2019

His previous bio read "Former MP of Guna (constituency) | Former Minister for Power (I/C)' MoS Commerce & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post", it now simply reads "Public servant, cricket enthusiast", it now simply reads "Public servant, cricket enthusiast". This comes notably, just a day after another politician who is in the public's eye in a big way changed his Twitter bio - Ajit Pawar changed it to reflect his new position as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Similarly, last year after the Madhya Pradesh elections, the former CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had changed his bio to “The Common Man of Madhya Pradesh”.

Jyotiraditya Scindia to ANI, on no mention of Congress party in his Twitter bio: A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless. pic.twitter.com/63LAw9SIvb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Scindia's disenchantment with the Congress

Scindia is believed to have been on the 'young guard' faction of the Congress party, along with Sachin Pilot and Jitin Prasada, when it came to picking a successor to Rahul Gandhi as the President of the party. However, the eventual chief wasn't from among them, as Sonia Gandhi was re-appointed as interim party chief instead. Since the elections, Scindia, along with others such as Milind Deora, has strayed from the party line on numerous occasions, on events such as the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, and the Howdy Modi event. However, his latest Twitter bio change came as a significant development, which was later silenced by him.

