Sushil Modi Harkens To Shahabuddin Days Amid RJD's Criticism Over Indigo Manager's Murder

Slamming RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over his attack on CM Nitish Kumar after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi has asked who provided shelter to Mohammad Shahabuddin. Speaking to media, Modi said that he is hopeful that the state government and the Police department will nab the murderers soon and slammed the RJD for attacking the state government.

Sushil Modi said, "We do not safeguard the criminals. You tell me who gave shelter to Shahabuddin? It was Jungle raj govt that gave shelter to criminals like Shahabuddin. The CM has himself said yesterday that he is monitoring the situation and the culprits will be nabbed."

Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar

"In yesterday's murder, we demand a fair investigation. As long as hundreds of killings, rape, and extortion don't happen, until then double-engine Nitish's government cannot sleep. Now who is the maharaja of 'jungle raj'?" said Tejashwi Yadav while addressing a press conference.

"Where is PM, if they wanted a selected, nominated, tired CM. Now they should enquire why is this happening? What is the government doing here? Nitish Kumar. is tired and not able to run this government. Crime is on a rise. People are not feeling safe. Gunfire is happening inside homes, I have heard that 15 rounds were fired at him, 6 bullets hit him. This is a posh area, not even 2 kms from the CM residence. It is the responsibility of Nitish to face the questions. Bihar has gone to the wrong hands. Gundas are inside the government," he added.

IndiGo's airport manager killed in Patna

In a shocking incident, IndiGo's airport manager in Patna Rupesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening. The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager". The airport manager identified as Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on January 12. The Bihar government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into the murder case. The incident took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, which is a high-security zone and includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

