Rohan Jaitley Has Stern Yet Conciliatory Take On Bishan Singh Bedi's Kotla Statue Critique

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President and son of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Rohan Jaitley on Monday said the association will request Bishan Singh Bedi to withdraw his demand of removing his name from a stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

"Bedi Ji is the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Delhi cricket"

Former India spinner Bedi had criticised the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for choosing to install the statue of an administrator (Arun Jaitley) at the stadium instead of an inspirational cricketer and demanded that his name be removed from one of the Kotla stands.

Rohan Jaitley, who recently took over as DDCA President, said he would have preferred Bedi to discuss the issue with him personally and not make "below the belt" remarks against his father, who died last year due to multiple health issues. DDCA went ahead and unveiled the statue on Monday.

"Bedi Ji is the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Delhi cricket. If there are reservations, there are better ways of discussing. I am a youngster and I expect to be guided by the elders in the fraternity. His name on the stands is his legacy, an honour bestowed upon him," news agency PTI quoted Rohan as saying after the unveiling ceremony.

'You can't hit below the belt': Rohan Jaitley

"These matters have to be decided by the Apex Council. It's not in my domain. It's not in my power to remove anyone's name. We have discussed it within the DDCA. We are going to request him to reconsider it. It's a long affiliation between the DDCA and Mr Bedi," he added. Asked if it really matters to DDCA if Bedi's name stays on the stands of the Kotla ground, Rohan said, "it does".

"It matters, I want his name to be there. I respect him as much as my father. If he wants to scold me, he can pull my ear but you can't hit below the belt when it is not required. Raising (casting) aspersion on someone who is not among us is not fair. If there are reservations, I would have addressed rather than hearing from the media. I am accessible, available to everyone on board," he said.

Rohan said the decisions of renaming the stadium as Aun Jaitley Stadium and installation of his father's statue were taken before he became the DDCA president. "There are ways to address grievances. If you start attacking someone, who has just stepped into the office... I am trying my best to get DDCA's glory back. I can't do it overnight, it will take some time," he said.

