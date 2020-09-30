'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani Issues First Statement After Acquittal In Babri Demolition Case

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow. In a video message released shortly after the verdict, LK Advani said that the verdict delivered by the special court is "extremely important". Terming it as a "moment of happiness", he said that he welcomed the news by changing "Jai Shri Ram".

First reaction of Our Stalwart Sri L K Advani on being acquitted by the Special CBI Court in the #BabriMasjid demolition case.



"The verdict delivered by the special court is extremely important and it is a moment of happiness for all of us. When I got the news, I welcomed it by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'," Advani said. In a statement released by Advani, he said, "The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement."

Here is the full statement by LK Advani:

CBI court acquits all 32 accused

In its judgment pronounced, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

