Amid LAC Faceoff, Russian Embassy Shares Video Reminder Of Victory Over China In 1860

In a big strategic signal, the Russian Embassy in India on Friday tweeted a video celebrating the 160th anniversary of the founding of Vladivostok. As this city was under Chinese control until 1860, it evoked a backlash from social media users in China. In this battle, the trio of Russia, France, and Britain had defeated China.

However, some people in China claimed that this land was annexed by Russia during the Tsar era after the country's defeat in the Second Opium War. The tweet assumes significance at a juncture when India and China are involved in a faceoff at the Line of Actual Control. This is being perceived as a manifestation of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia.

🌞Good morning, #India!



🚢#OTD, 160 years ago, the Russian military post named #Vladivostok was set up in the Golden Horn Bay of the Sea of Japan. In May 1880, Vladivostok received the status of a city.



Full video ➡️ https://t.co/QM7cYyscCO pic.twitter.com/6yD4NJVFds — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) July 2, 2020

In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia. The victory in the referendum allows Putin two additional possible six-year terms as President after 2024. Lauding the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, the PM termed the participation of an Indian contingent in the Victory Day Parade on June 24 as a symbol of "abiding friendship" between India and Russia.

Both leaders discussed the effective measures taken by their respective countries to address the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this occasion, they agreed to have a closer India-Russia relationship for jointly tackling the challenges of the post-COVID world. PM Modi conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the annual bilateral Summit later in 2020. During the conversation, the Russian President reiterated his commitment to strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations in all spheres.

Meanwhile, the Defence Acquisition Council under the Chairmanship of Rajnath Singh approved acquisitions of various equipment approximately worth Rs.38,900 crore for the Armed Forces. India has decided to procure 21 MiG-29 fighter jets and seek upgradation of existing 59 MiG-29 fighter aircraft from Russia. This is estimated to cost Rs.7,418 crore. During his recent visit to Moscow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that all Indian proposals had received a positive response from the Russian side.