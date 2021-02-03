Russian Envoy Hails Aero India 2021, Says Proud To Be Among Biggest Exhibitors

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on February 3 lauded the ongoing Aero India International 2021 air show and expressed happiness on Moscow being one of the biggest exhibitors at the event. The 13th edition of Aero India show is taking place right now organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. In a statement, Russian envoy Kudashev said, “Highly appreciate efforts of the Indian organizers to hold in the current conditions the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 - one of the most prominent exhibitions in the world.”

"I am very proud to note that Russia will be one of the biggest exhibitors at the Aero India 2021. We plan to demonstrate Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets, helicopters Ka-52, Ka-226, Mi-17B-5, Mi-26, S-400 systems, and many others," he added.

The Russian-Indian defence ties constitute the main pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between both the nations, noted Kudashev while adding that both countries are moving towards the implementation of all priority projects.

"We are successfully moving towards implementation of all priority projects - S-400 systems deliveries, AK-203 Kalashnikovs contract, Ka-226 helicopters supplies and production in India, as well as an advanced cooperation in the areas of combat aviation (including Su-30MKI), main battle tanks (T-90), frigates, submarines and missiles, along with joint production of the unique Brahmos," the Russian envoy said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India 2021

While speaking at the Aero India 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the event had truly gone digital and global. He said, “In order to maximise the reach and participation, the event is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent virtual exhibition which will integrate Seminars, B2B interactions etc. It will be not incorrect to say, that Aero India 21 has truly gone digital and global”. While inaugurating the 13th edition of the event which is organised every two years, Singh also hailed Karnataka as an attractive destination for the defence and aerospace industry. He said at the start of the three-day show, “The existing supply chains, developed by aerospace and engineering firms, an investor-friendly government, with simplified procedures and fast-track business approvals through the single-window mechanism, combine to make Karnataka a very attractive destination for the industry.”

