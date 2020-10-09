S Gurumurthy Verifies 'India Today Named In FIR'; Asks Mumbai CP 'Why Name Republic?'

Backing Republic TV, Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy on Friday, said that he had confirmed with the agency Hansa Research regarding Indian news channel India Today being named in Mumbai police's alleged 'TRP scam' FIR. Gurumurthy questioned as to why Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh mentioned when Republic TV was not mentioned in the FIR. Alleging hostility between Republic and Maharashtra government/ Commissioner, Gurumurthy opined that the case must not be investigated by the Mumbai police.

India Today fined 5 lakh by BARC for viewership malpractice: OpIndia bags stunning expose

Gurumurthy: 'Why name Republic, when not mentioned in FIR?'

***It is only fair it is not investigated by them https://t.co/ONckGaqs71 — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) October 9, 2020

What does Mumbai police's FIR claim?

On Thursday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police was probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. On contrary to Singh's allegations, the FIR filed by the Mumbai police has revealed that the arrested Relationship manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited - Vishal Bhandari - has named India Today and other channels on allegedly 'increasing ratings'. Mumbai police has arrested four people - Fakht Marathi proprietor Shirish Shetty, Box Cinema owner Narayan Sharma, Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case, stated Param Bir Singh.

WATCH: Mumbai police surrounds home of TRP witness who exposed 'Told to watch India Today'

The recorded statements of two ex-employees of Hansa- which is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) - Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar and Relationship Manager Vishal Bandari revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed and then making them watch them. Moreover, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes.

Hansa Research confirms 'TRP Manipulation' FIR that mentions India Today in first response

An audit inquiry by BARC reconfirmed the same. Hansa Research has acknowledged the FIR which has named India Today and has extended its co-operation with BARC and the authorities into the probe. Earlier in the day, a witness to the alleged TRP scam - Tejal Solanki - spoke to Republic TV, mentioning Vishal Bhandari allegedly coercing her adult children to 'watch India Today'. Responding to false allegations made against Republic TV by Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issued a statement, refuting the charges.

ACCESSED: India Today named in FIR Mumbai CP used to claim TRP scam, not Republic TV