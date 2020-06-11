Ex-Kerala Ranji Player K Thampi Murdered By NRI Son After Drunken Brawl

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Kerala, K Jayamohan Thampi's son Aswin was arrested by Kerala Police on Wednesday in charges of murdering his father. According to a report published in Ahmedabad Mirror on Thursday, K Thampi's dead body was found at his home on Monday and Aswin was arrested after a post-mortem report revealed the death was caused due to head injuries. A police official confirmed that he has been charged under the IPC Section 302 (murder).

K Thampi death: About the former Kerala Ranji Trophy cricketer's tragic demise

According to the report, the K Thampi death happened on Saturday, but the incident came into limelight only on Monday after their domestic help informed neighbours about a bad smell coming from the house. K Thampi's son Aswin confessed to the police that the two had a spat after he consumed liquor, something which his father was against. The police claims that K Thampi asked Aswin for his ATM card, following which Ashwin allegedly pushed his father, who suffered injuries to his head.

During the confession, K Thampi's son claimed that he tried getting help from his younger brother and other relatives, but none came forward. Aswin also said that he later dragged his father inside the hall and continued drinking inside a room. K Thampi’s funeral was held on Monday in which Aswin had also participated. According to the report, Aswin worked in Kuwait as a chef and returned to Thiruvanthapuram about five months ago. His wife, working in Technoparkhas, separated from him.

K Thampi's Ranji Trophy career with Kerala

K Thampi played as a wicketkeeper-batsman and represented Kerala in six first-class matches. He played for Kerala between 1979 and 1982 and scored 114 runs. Earlier, he had played at the U-22 level for Kerala three years. Thampi, who originally hails from Alappuzha had served as an employee of the State Bank of Travancore and represented them in various tournaments like league tournaments, all India tournaments and associate bank tournaments for close to 15 years. He was also a state selector for the junior team in the 90s. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) condoled the former cricketer’s death.

