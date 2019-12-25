Sachin Tendulkar Loses 'X' Category Security Cover In State Govt's Security Revamp

ICC Hall of Famer and former Rajya Sabha member Sachin Tendulkar lost his security cover as the Maharasthra state government announced security revamp after the evaluation by the threat perception committee. Sachin, who previously had the 'X' category security protection which included a police constable with the cricketer round the clock was deprived of the security in a security revamp of 45-odd high profile citizens. Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra CM's son Aditya Thackeray's security cover has been enhanced from 'Y+' to 'Z' category while BJP leader Eknath Shinde's 'Y' category with an escort was reduced to just the protection without the escort.

Sachin Tendulkar meets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. उद्धव साहेब ठाकरे यांची आज भारतरत्न, मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर जी यांनी मातोश्री निवासस्थानी सदिच्छा भेट घेतली.



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray met with the Bharat Ratna, Master-Blaster @sachin_rt ji at Matoshree today. pic.twitter.com/Rxy0Jq7kPj — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 24, 2019

Aaditya Thackeray Appeals For Calm

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray sent a message to Shiv Sena workers to remain calm and not reply to trolls and appealed the workers to remain and not subject themselves to answer to these trolls. He also asked Sena workers to focus on fulfilling promises given to the people by Shiv Sena during the elections. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Thackeray said that giving an answer to these 'nasty trolls' who abuse everyone, including women and children "shouldn't be our job". He reiterated his appeal to remain calm.

Our statement on trolls and reactions. pic.twitter.com/AvTUnAZo5H — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 24, 2019

Taking a subtle dig against its former ally BJP, Thackeray said that these trolls have been rejected by democratic India in recent elections and their retreat has been witnessed by the country. These are the same ones who threaten people, call them names are social media lynch mobs. They want to create disharmony and divisions. Thackeray went on to take another shot at senior BJP leaders who allegedly follow twitter accounts of trolls who spread hate on the internet and said that he understands the anger people have when unnecessary non-civil remarks are made, against leaders communities, women. He also said that these people are followed by some major leaders in the country. The MLA from Worli constituency advised the Sena workers to be calm and composed like Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and be aggressive with regards to only one objective - serving people and delivering on the promises.

