Sachin Tendulkar's Innocuous Vada Pav Preferences Trigger Very Serious 'CAA' Debate

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first ones to reply to Rahane's post where the latter was seen eating a Vada Pav. Sachin's reply about how he prefers his own Vada Pav did not go well with some as the former cricketer had to face netizens' wrath for speaking about food (deemed a frivolity) and not CAA. Amid the uproar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, numerous celebrities put forth their views, while many chose to maintain silence over the issue. However, Sachin's silence wasn't well-received, as netizens came up with a range of reactions.

Netizens question Tendulkar

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday shared a picture of himself gorging on a vada pav. With the picture, Rahane gave three options to his Instagram followers and asked them what they prefer with their vada pav. Tendulkar wrote that he likes his vada pav with red (sweet) chutney and a little bit of green (chilli) chutney. He added that he uses some imli (tamarind) chutney to make the combination better.

While many questioned Sachin's silence over the ongoing situation in the country, others hailed the legend for keeping his opinions to himself and not increasing hate in the country.

Once a MP of Rajya Sabha, talking about a very important issue of Vada pav when the whole country is going crazy about some lame CAA thing — suraj (@SurajHial) January 10, 2020

Ur silence on students agitation is deafening😣 — Dhiraj Trikha (@trikha66) January 10, 2020

And some idiots want to troll the legend since he prefers not to speak on the issue and increase hatred in this country. For God's sake, it is fine not to Express your opinion. It is at least better than leaning left or right! Hail Sachin 🙏🙂 #Legend — abhishek shivaram (@emceeabhishek) January 11, 2020

Virat Kohli on CAA

India captain Virat Kohli had also opined about the Citizenship Amendment Act which has now come into force and said that it would not be responsible for him to comment on the countrywide protests over the matter. Kohli made the statement during the press conference ahead of India's first T20 International against Sri Lanka and made it clear that he will not like to get embroiled in controversy by commenting on a subject that he is not well aware of. "Because you can say one thing and then someone can say another thing. So, I would not like to get involved in something that I don't have total knowledge of and it's not going to be responsible on my part to comment on it."

