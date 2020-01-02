Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Coach Achrekar On 1st Death Anniversary

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar paid tributes to his late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the first death anniversary of the legend on Thursday. The eminent coach has who is known to have trained several legendary cricketers most notably Sachin Tendulkar, have been honoured with Dronacharya Award for his services in 1990. He has also served as the selector for the Mumbai cricket team. Sachin Tendulkar, who has credited Achrekar for learning the ABCD's of the game, took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute to his guru and wrote that Achrekar will always remain in the hearts.

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to coach Achrekar on 1st death anniversary

तुमच्या आठवणी आमच्या मनात सदैव राहतील, आचरेकर सर.



You will continue to remain in our hearts, Achrekar Sir! pic.twitter.com/IFN0Z6EtAz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2020

'Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir'

'Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on. Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times. Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach many more', Sachin Tendulkar had written after the demise of Ramakant Acrekar.

Tendulkar Begins 2020 With Inspiring Clip

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the New Year with an inspirational and heartwarming video in which a specially-abled child is seen playing cricket. Madda Ram, a specially-abled child, became a sensation on the internet a few days earlier after videos of the specially-abled child playing cricket went viral. The 'God of Cricket' took to Twitter to share this inspirational video, as he wished his fans and welcomed 2020.

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

