Sadhguru Condemns JNU Violence, Asks Students To 'focus On Building Their Lives'

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Wednesday broke his silence over violence that took place at JNU on Sunday and said that involving universities in violence is unacceptable. Masked miscreants barged into JNU on January 5 and brutally attacked the students and the teacher. JNUSU President Aishe Gosh also suffered multiple injuries.

Condemning the attack, Sadhguru alleged that the violence was instigated by political and religious forces. He further appealed to let young people focus on their future instead of getting involved in political warfare.

Involving universities in violence instigated by political and religious forces Unacceptable. Let young people focus on building their lives not get entangled in political warfare of this sort. -Sg. #JNUViolence — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 8, 2020

Earlier, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also termed the brutal assaults as student hooliganism and not student politics. Speaking of what the government should do on the serious matter, the Yoga guru said, "If students learn politics in this manner, then how will they lead the nation in the future?."

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members.

The Delhi Police have initiated a probe on the violence, wherein both RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-inclining JNUSU have accused each other. On Tuesday, Republic sources informed that the Delhi Police will use facial recognition software to probe the matter further, after acquiring the video footage.

On Monday, Republic TV accessed the FIR registered at the Vasant Kunj police station in the JNU violence matter. It explains how the events on the varsity campus unfolded on January 5. A case has been filed against the unidentified accused under the sections pertaining to rioting, damaging public property, and unlawful assembly.

The second FIR was filed against Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly attacking security guards and vandalising the server room of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 4.

