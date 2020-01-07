TMC MP Derek O'Brien Backs Deepika Padukone's Presence At JNU Protest

Reacting to renowned actor Deepika Padukone joining the protests at JNU on Tuesday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien lauded this gesture. He mentioned that he always liked watching Padukone’s films. However, he noted that his respect for her had grown tremendously after her showcasing solidarity with the students.

Always been an unabashed fan of @deepikapadukone films.



Today became a fan of @deepikapadukone the person — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) January 7, 2020

Read: Kanhaiya Kumar Denies Seeing Deepika Padukone At JNUSU Protest: 'Was Busy Sloganeering'

Padukone interacts with JNUSU president

Padukone’s presence at the JNU protest came as a big surprise as she was busy in the promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is releasing on January 10. On this occasion, former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh were also present. In fact, Padukone interacted with Ghosh, who was injured in the violence on the JNU campus.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Read: Umar Khalid Draws Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit Into His Politics, Says Times Are Changing

ABVP-Left trade barbs

On the JNU campus, there was a law and order situation on January 5. Reportedly, masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. 34 injured people from JNU were discharged from AIIMS on Monday. While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members were seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the "goons" of the Left.

Read: JNUSU Thanks Deepika Padukone For Her Campus Visit, Says 'Women Stand Together In Crisis'

FIR registered at the Vasant Kunj police station

On Monday, Republic TV accessed the FIR registered at the Vasant Kunj police station in the JNU violence matter. It explains how the events on the varsity campus on January 5. A case has been filed against the unidentified accused under the sections pertaining to rioting, damaging public property, and unlawful assembly.

Read: ACCESSED:JNU FIR Reveals Sequence Of Events; Lays Bare Attack On Periyar, Sabarmati Hostel