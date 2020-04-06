Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre Lights Up With Diyas And A Spectacular Fire Show On Sunday

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 Minutes' call, the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore turned off all its lights and lit up with diyas. Founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru also took part in the activity and stated that the nation should light up beyond religion, caste, creed and political ideologies. Post the activity, the national anthem was sung and a spectacular fire show was also witnessed at the yoga centre.

The rationale behind PM Modi's appeal

On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives.

PM Modi remarked, "We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes."

