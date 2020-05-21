Rumours Of Salman Khan Distributing Money And Food Creates Huge Crowd In Mumbai's Bhiwandi

Rumours have been one of the major hurdles in the battle against COVID-19. Not just the various myths related to coronavirus or the numerous steps initiated by the authorities that spread like wildfire, the messages have also led to huge gatherings on multiple occasions. Amid the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, the gatherings of migrants at Bandra railway station and many such instances had come to the spotlight.

In another case, a huge crowd gathered in Bhiwandi, on the outskirts of Mumbai, after rumours surfaced that Salman Khan was coming to distribute food and money. In videos that have surfaced on social media, one can see a big crowd, mostly boys, many of them without wearing masks and all ignoring the rules of social distancing.

Watch the video

Maharashtra: Thousands of people gathered on the street due to the news of actor Salman Khan's arrival in Bhiwandi since last evening. After that Police reached the spot and sent all the people home. pic.twitter.com/3SYiBtLXbm — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 21, 2020

In another video, some women are heard confirming on camera that they had gathered after hearing that Salman was going to come to distribute cash and food. Some said they came to only to see him.

The police then reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. It’s being reported that the source of the rumour will be investigated.

After that police reached the spot, sent all the people home and police investigating the source of the rumour. #CoronavirusPandemic @BeingSalmanKhan @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/RIBEj5cmsH pic.twitter.com/aDwsv3sLIz — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 21, 2020

Salman had been at his farmhouse in Panvel, also on the outskirts of Mumbai, since the start of the lockdown. His sisters, nephews, nieces and actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Walushcha De Sousa were also with him at the farmhouse. However, reports claimed on Wednesday that he had made a quick visit to Mumbai, to meet his parents, after travel relaxations were made in parts of the country in Lockdown 4.0.

Various initiatives of the actor made headlines during the lockdown. He transferred cash into accounts of the daily wage workers of the industry, and also provided essentials to the locals near his farmhouse. His food truck Being Haangrryy too has been distributing ration and other essentials to people in parts of Mumbai.

