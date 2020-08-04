Salman Khurshid Urges PM To Support Construction Of Both Temple And Mosque In Ayodhya

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to also support the construction of the mosque apart from the Ram Mandir. While acknowledging that the people had accepted the apex court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, he observed that the court also directed the construction of a mosque. According to Khurshid, this symbolized the heritage of our secular society. Thereafter, he opined that faith in religion was akin to faith in the Constitution.

मंदिर मस्जिद का विवाद कोर्ट ने समाप्त किया और जनता ने स्वीकार किया।मंदिर का स्वागत है पर याद रहे कोर्ट ने मस्जिद भी बनाने का आदेश दिया है। प्रधान मंत्री को दोनो का समर्थन करना चाहिए। ये सेक्युलर समाज का धरोहर है। धर्म की आस्था सामविधान में आस्था। — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) August 4, 2020

What is the Ayodhya verdict?

There was a longstanding legal dispute about the ownership of land in Ayodhya, which is considered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Allahabad High Court gave its judgment on this disputed land in 2010, partitioning it among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara, and Ram Lalla. Thereafter, 14 appeals were filed in the SC against this judgment of the Allahabad High Court. Meanwhile, the Ayodhya mediation panel submitted a report to the SC outlining its proposals to solve the dispute. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was part of this panel headed by former SC Justice Kalifulla.

Finally, the Constitution bench of the SC pronounced a unanimous verdict on November 9, 2019, awarding the entire disputed area to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Nearly three months later, the Prime Minister made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. Named as the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra', the trust held its first meeting on February 19. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra - the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall attend the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on August 5.

