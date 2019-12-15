Sambit Patra Slams Cong's 'failed' Global Protests, Says It Exposed Party's 'sick Mindset'

BJP leader Sambit Patra slammed Congress for launching a global protest under the banner of 'Bharat Bachao Rally' against the Indian government by rallying outside Indian embassies in foreign countries. He called the protests as "appalling" and said that it exposed the party's "sick mindset". Taking to Twitter, Patra posted a picture of the Congress workers holding banners and posters outside the Indian embassy in London.

Appalling that Overseas branch of @INCIndia holds protests against Indian government,in front of Indian Embassies

This is a picture of Cong workers sloganeering against India in front of London Indian Embassy

Though it was a failed attempt,but it exposes Congress’ sick mindset!! pic.twitter.com/VuuA2QeJmU — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 15, 2019

Reportedly, the protest held by Congress outside the Indian embassy in London could gather only a handful of people. To add to the dismay, Congress had invited Pakistan media to cover the protest. The president of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Kamal Dhaliwal was seen holding a Pakistani news channel's mic — a channel known for its anti-India rhetoric.

Congress' Global Protest

Indian National Congress on December 13 decided to launch a worldwide protest against the Indian government through its overseas branches in foreign nations. The IOC had decided to stage protests outside Indian embassies in foreign nations such as the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, Saudi Arabia; and people living in these nations were appealed to take part in demonstrations against the Modi government.

After the global protest of December 13 was announced, BJP leader Amit Malviya while speaking to Republic TV had urged Congress not to take domestic issues on foreign soil and also recalled the instance when the overseas wing of Congress had met the leader of the labor party in UK Jeremy Corbyn who lobbied against Indian government's decision of revoking article 370. Jeremy Corbin is known to be anti-India, added Malviya.

