Congress Invites Pakistan Media For Anti-Government Agenda

In what could be described as embarrassing for Indian National Congress, the party could not gather more than ten people for its anti-government rally in the United Kingdom. What appears to be more shocking is the media coverage of the protest. Congress chose Pakistan media as its platform to convey the message.

Protest in London has sparked a huge controversy

Congress Party had called for an international protest against the Indian government. Protests were lined up in several countries outside Indian High Commission or Indian Consulate. Indians living in the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, Saudi Arabia were appealed to take part in demonstrations against the Modi government. While the rally did not succeed in gathering Indian diaspora abroad, protest in London has sparked a huge controversy.

In London, the Congress party chose to speak to the Pakistan media regarding the “economic crisis and rising unemployment” in India. In a video exclusively accessed by Republic Media, Congress workers are seen holding Pakistan media's microphones. They could be seen addressing people through two mics, both of whom were of Pakistan media. Except for Pakistan, the event was not covered by another country. The British media, which is largely based in London chose to remain away from the protest against the Indian government.

The video of the protest shows the President of the Indian Overseas Congress Kamal Dhaliwal holding two microphones. He starts accusing the Modi government of failing to keep its promises made to the people of India before elections. Within a few seconds, a man from the crowd tries to remove the microphone from the UK Congress President. Dhaliwal looks at the person, then at the mic and hands over one of them to the person. However, he keeps the other microphone which was of a Pakistani news channel- known for its anti-India rhetoric.

The Congress president then goes on to address the people. He claims that unemployment is soaring under the current regime and the poor are getting poorer. He accused the government to work for the corporate and not the “distressed farmers”. He also criticized the Modi government for “failing to protect women” and for “the deteriorating law and order” in the country.

