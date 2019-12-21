Sanjay Raut Hints Ajit Pawar Will Be Deputy CM, Says There Is A 'strange Connection'

Ahead of the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in one of his cryptic tweet on Saturday, December 21, hinted about making some new relations. Taking to microblogging site Raut said that certain relations are made while following a certain path. This statement of Raut comes as a surprise as Raut confirmed that NCP's touted pick Ajit Pawar is the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He also hailed the ACB for giving a clean chit to Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam.

"There is a strange connection between 'Relationship' and 'Way', there are times when in a relationship you find your direction/way and some times following your way you make new relations."

*'रिश्ते’ और ‘रास्ते’ के बीच,एक अजीब नाता होता है..!*

*कभी 'रिश्तों' से 'रास्ते' मिल जाते है,*

*और*

*कभी 'रास्तों' पे चलते 'रिश्ते' बन जाते हैं..!*

जय हिंद !! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 21, 2019

Ajit as Deputy CM

"NCP MLA Ajit Pawar getting clean chit is good. He will be our Deputy CM," said Raut. The Saamana editor-in-chief had previously too claimed that Pawar will be the NCP's pick for CM while the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was in talks. He had also hailed Pawar for withdrawing support from the Fadnavis government, leading to its fall in 3 days.

On December 6, former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit in the irrigation scam by ACB Nagpur. The affidavit was submitted by the ACB to the Bombay High Court on November 27, a day after both Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar tendered their resignation as CM and Deputy CM. The affidavit states that 'Chairman of VIDC (Ajit Pawar) can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies, as there's no legal duty on his part '. Ajit Pawar is touted to be NCP's top pick for Deputy CM which will be decided upon after December 21.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

After the conclusion of the Winter session in Nagpur, the Thackeray-led government's cabinet expansion is expected to take place before Christmas on December 24, according to a senior Congress leader. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. Remaining 10 ministers of the Sena, 11 from NCP and 8 from Congress are reportedly set to be sworn in on Dec 24.

