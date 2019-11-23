Maharashtra Twist: Sanjay Raut's Cryptic Tweet An Hour Before Fadnavis Took Oath

An hour before Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and penned down a cryptic poetry again. Sanjay Raut, who is known to take cloaked jibes by writing poetry via his social media handle, seemed to have zero ideas about this new government's formation in Maharashtra. His new poetry translates to, "History is made by the people who have been laughed at".

Sanjay Raut's tweet

Sanjay Raut's cloaked jibe

On Friday, Sanjay Raut hinted at being happy that they were out of an alliance. Taking to microblogging website, Twitter, Raut derided, sometimes it is better to step away from certain relations to maintain "self-respect". The statement from Raut comes in the aftermath of the recent fallout between Shiv Sena and the BJP. Raut tweeted a picture in Hindi, which when translated roughly means "Sometimes it is good to come out of some relations, not because of ego but because of self-respect."

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the oppurtunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

