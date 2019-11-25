Second Term, First Sign: Here's Devendra Fadnavis' First Act As Maharashtra CM

Amid the Supreme Court hearing on Monday, Devendra Fadnavis took charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the Maharashtra Mantralaya. The first thing he did after taking charge in his new tenure was signing a cheque for the CM's Relief Fund. The office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra took to Twitter to share the image of CM Fadnavis handing over his first signed cheque of this tenure to Kusum Vengurlekar.

First signature of this tenure

CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM. pic.twitter.com/x43LtP6cbG — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 25, 2019

Earlier CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary, at Vidhan Bhawan.

Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday, 10.30 am, rule on petitions challenging the BJP forming a government in Maharashtra, reserving its judgment after hearing arguments by lawyers of the central government and the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine. The three parties argued that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis doesn’t have the numbers to be Chief Minister, taking their fight separately to Parliament.

Hotel Politics

As per sources, NCP MLAs have been moved to three different hotels. This is reportedly due to the perceived threat of BJP members getting in touch with them. While two of the hotels have been identified as Hyatt and Sofitel, the third hotel where the legislators have been moved to remains unknown.

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle in Maharashtra

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won a majority in the October 21 elections, results for which were declared on October 24. However, the Sena exited the alliance after a dispute over power-sharing and sought to put together a coalition with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress. Fadnavis was sworn in on November 23 with the support of NCP lawmakers led by Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew, in a huge surprise.

