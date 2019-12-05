Sharad Pawar Expresses Grief And Shock Over Unnao Rape And Murder Incident

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar spoke up on the horrific case of a rape survivor being burnt alive in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Pawar said that it was extremely shocking to hear about the incident and appealed to the Home Ministry and the Central government to look into the matter immediately.

Another woman harassed

Extremely shocked to hear that the girl who filed a rape complaint in #Unnao was set ablaze. The victim is battleing for her life. If the culprits were prosecuted in time this wouldn't have happened. Home department of the central government should take immediate cognisance. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 5, 2019

The victim was raped last December. When she was going to the court on Thursday when five - including two accused who are out on bail - attacked her and set her ablaze. She was soon taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition. In a statement to the police, the victim said that she was going to a court in Rae Bareli for a hearing when the incident took place. She then ran for help, and that's when eye-witnesses saw her and informed the police.

The doctor attending the victim, in a statement to PTI said, "The condition of the girl who was set on fire and bought here at 10 a.m. is very serious. She has 90% burn injuries and we are taking utmost care."

Politicians speak up

कल देश के गृह मंत्री और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने साफ-साफ झूठ बोला कि यूपी की क़ानून व्यवस्था अच्छी हो चुकी।



हर रोज ऐसी घटनाओं को देखकर मन में रोष होता है। भाजपा नेताओं को भी अब फर्जी प्रचार से बाहर निकलना चाहिए।https://t.co/XGqvqu7Dxd — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 5, 2019

Pawar was not the only leader who spoke up on the incident. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted and said that Unnao is in pain over the incident and that the incident is the responsibility of the Yogi Adityanath led UP Government.

Former Chief Minister of the State, Akhilesh Yadav said that it was another shameful incident and called for the resignation of the BJP government in the State.

उन्नाव की दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जिंदा जलाये जाने के दुस्साहस की नैतिक ज़िम्मेदारी लेते हुए प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार का सामूहिक इस्तीफ़ा होना चाहिए.



माननीय न्यायालय से गुहार है कि वो इस घटना की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पीड़िता के समुचित उपचार व सुरक्षा की तत्काल व्यवस्था के निर्देश दे. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath has ordered senior police officials and State administrators to visit the spot and submit a report by Thursday evening. He has also asked the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities for the victim.

