'Shameful': Here Is How JNUSU Reacted On Sharjeel Imam's Arrest

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday criticized the government over the arrest of Sharjeel Imam stating the arrest as "shameful, brute and draconian character" of the government.

Sharjeel Imam, who raised controversy with his statement "cut off Assam from India," was arrested on sedition charges by a team of Delhi Police from Bihar's Jehanabad on Tuesday.

The statement read: "The arrest of Sharjeel is shameful and shows the brute and draconian character of the state. The BJP-RSS wants to criminalise Muslims on an unprecedented scale through witchhunts and media trials." "The arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam under draconian charges of sedition shows that Islamophobia, selective amnesia and bias matter more than anything for a state apparatus under control of RSS-BJP. BJP and RSS want to criminalise Muslims on an unprecedented scale," the statement added.

Targets Delhi Police

The statement also said that the action of the Delhi police proves how "hypocritical and biased" they are. The JNUSU further alleged that the government aims to "witch-hunt" of Sharjeel, his family members, and through him the entire Muslim community.

The JNUSU further alleged that Sharjeel Imam's arrest was a "politically motivated action" with a view to "achieving electoral interests by criminalizing the peaceful and democratic protestors against the CAA, NRC, NPR and polarizing the community."

"If the JNU administration is so enamoured of media narratives than perhaps it could have served notices to Akshat Awasthi, Anima Sonkar and other ABVP activists who have admitted on camera about their role in JNU attack on January 5," JNUSU said "The police has not yet converted the complaints of students and teachers grievously injured and attacked by ABVP hoodlums into any FIR and no one has been arrested despite the incidents of January 5, creating a national outrage," the students' union added.

JNUTA denies charges

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) has also expressed its concern at the arrest of Sharjeel Imam.

The JNUTA said in a statement notes that while there is wide disagreement with the remarks allegedly made by the student, it do not warrant a charge of sedition and questioned other reasons behind the sedition law being invoked.

"The urgency which the Delhi Police has shown in the case of Sharjeel Imam has also been conspicuous by its absence when it comes to bringing the culprits of January 5 criminal violence in JNU to book," JNUTA added.

A Jehanabad court granted Delhi Police transit remand for Sharjeel Imam. He was presented in the court after the arrest, along with a civil for Sharjeel's medical examination.

