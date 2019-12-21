Shesh Paul Vaid Expresses Concern & Anguish Over Violence On Police Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Amid the ongoing nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the former Director-General of Police of Jammu & Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid on Saturday, December 21, expressed his anguish over the violence done my mob on a police official. Taking to micro-blogging site Vaid posted an image comparing the two side of Indian police and showing the struggle of the protector's of law and order in the country.

In his tweet, Vaid said, "This is your Police, for you with you always."

This is your Police, for you with you always. pic.twitter.com/ZQstXgosgj — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) December 21, 2019

READ | CAA: Anupam Kher Posts Video Appealing Students, Says 'protecting India Is Your Duty'

Earlier on Thursday, December 19, amidst the chaos-struck protests against CAA in the national capital, an image capturing a glimpse of humanity and harmony went viral on social media. The picture shows a protester offering a red rose to a police constable as a gesture of peace.

READ | Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa: 'Section 144 Not Imposed In Walled City Jama Masjid'

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Hundreds of people have reportedly been detained in all these states.

Protests have also spread to Karnataka, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jammu, Kerala. Major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places, where police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detaining hundreds of protestors. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

READ | 7-member NHRC Team Visits Jamia Millia To Probe Police Action Against Students

READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad Assures Constitutional Validity Of CAA: 'Govt Will Speak To Students'