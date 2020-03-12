Shiv Sena Blames Kamal Nath Over Scindia Joining BJP In Saamana Editorial

After former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress and joined hands with the BJP, the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of collapse as 22 Congress MLAs in the state have resigned. On this matter, Shiv Sena put the onus of the loss solely on Nath saying the damage happened due to the CM’s "carelessness, arrogance, and the tendency to underestimate the new generation". The party's response came in its mouthpiece Saamana.

"God provides but karma destroys," read the opening line of a Saamana editorial. The editorial held the Congress leadership solely responsible for the possible collapse in the state. The editorial suggested that in case the Congress government falls in Madhya Pradesh, then the BJP's "chanakya mandal" should not take the credit for it as the Congress is responsible.

'Scindia was overlooked, cast aside'

Shiv Sena maintained that Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath are very senior leaders from Madhya Pradesh and they had wide political support which gave them victory in the last polls. "But politics cannot be done in Madhya Pradesh by ignoring or keeping Jyotiraditya Scindia aside. Before the assembly elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia was the face of Chief Minister of Congress but later the superiors cast him aside completely, something that Delhi high command overlooked," the editorial said.

Scindia was "not asking for much"

The editorial further said that Scindia was "not asking for much" and that he initially sought the post of state party chief and its ticket for Rajya Sabha. "If seniors from Congress Party would have accepted at least one of these demands, then today Congress would not have to pay such a high price losing a leader like Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Congress leadership is stuck in the trap of some senior people in the party," added Shiv Sena.

No such thing with MVA

Countering any hint that an MP like situation may happen in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena asserted that what happened in Madhya Pradesh, "BJP should not dream of the same in Maharashtra". "Maharashtra is run by Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shivsena-Congress-NCP) under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. He is strong and impenetrable," the Saamana editorial said.

In support of Kamal Nath, Shiv Sena said that although this “U-turn” in MP may seem good for the BJP, Kamal Math is not a new player but a seasoned politician. "He is known to be a 'jugadoo' and enchanting leader. He is not going to give up so easily. Experiment can happen in Madhya Pradesh same like in Maharashtra where the unexpected political developments occurred a few months back," the Saamana column concluded.

