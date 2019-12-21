Siddaramaiah Opposes Section 144; Claims It Is An 'undeclared Emergency'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, December 21, questioned the existence of democracy in the country following the imposition of section 144 in parts of Karnataka in view of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, all schools and colleges in Karnataka's Kalaburagi remained closed on Thursday as Section 144 was imposed from the morning. While addressing the media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah termed the imposition as 'undeclared emergency'.

"It is an undeclared emergency. No court has said that you cannot stage protests when Section 144 is imposed. This is a murder of democracy and an undeclared emergency. In Kashmir, Farooq Abdulla, and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained and are under house arrest. These types of incidents can happen only in a fascist country," added Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah also condemned the killing of two people in the alleged police firing in Mangaluru on December 19, during a protest over CAA.

"I don't know if democracy is there in the state or at the Centre. If the situation is favourable for them, why not for me. We aren't going to provoke people there. We don't have to learn lessons about law and order from them," added the leader.

Section 144 imposed in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, and Dharwad in Karnataka

Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj asserted that no bandh will be allowed in the city due to recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the region. His statement has come after the bandh was declared by Left-Wing and Muslim groups in the city as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has also said that Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru for three days. "No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from Thursday morning at 6 am," Rao said. Section 144 has been imposed in Dharwad as well.

(With Inputs from ANI)