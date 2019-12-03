Sikkim, Arunachal CMs Discuss Tourism Promotion In Both States

Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang Golay on Monday called on his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu and discussed on tourism prospects in both the states with abundant natural beauty. Tamang was accompanied by Power Minister M.N. Sherpa, Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek among others. Both sides had discussions on tourism prospects in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh agreeing on knowledge sharing and ways to help each other in promoting tourism in both the states.

We have so much to learn from #Sikkim.



Thank you Hon'ble CM of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) Ji for your warm gesture of cooperation to work together with Arunachal for development of hydropower, tourism, industry, agriculture and other sectors. pic.twitter.com/VcVnXbQGwo — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 2, 2019

Khandu said both states are poised for growth

During the meeting, Khandu expressed that Arunachal has so much to learn from Sikkim and hoped that Sikkim's success in the development of tourism, hydropower and agriculture sector could be emulated in Arunachal. Khandu said both the states are poised for growth as the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving special attention in the Northeast with regular visits of central ministers to the region. He also shared the concern of Sikkim CM expressing that criteria of central funding on development projects should not be based on population criteria. In the meeting, the leaders also discussed the social, political, economic and demographic structure of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

READ | Muslim bodies' advocate Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Ayodhya case; calls it 'malicious'

READ | Sanjay Raut seems to compare BJP's pride to 'air captured in a balloon'

Duty of every Arunachal to preserve indigenous culture

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on Sunday called on the youth of the state to shoulder the responsibility of preserving the age-old traditions and beliefs of the tribal people. Attending the 'Indigenous Faith Day celebration' at Pasighat in East Siang district, Khandu said that it is the duty of every Arunachali to preserve their indigenous culture, as it is their identity. He said visitors come to Arunachal to know more on the authentic indigenous culture, which is a major attraction of the state. On the opening of Department of Indigenous Affairs, Khandu said it has received great appreciation from other states such as Mizoram and Nagaland. The chief minister stressed on the preservation of local dialects, reasoning that erosion of culture begins from the depletion of mother tongue.

READ | Uddhav Thackeray withholds payment for several Fadnavis govt projects until reviewed

READ | NASA satellite locates Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander on lunar surface

(With agency inputs)