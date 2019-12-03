Sanjay Raut Seems To Compare BJP's Pride To 'air Captured In A Balloon'

Hindi poetry seems to have been a way for Maharashtra's political leaders to target each other indirectly even as the new NCP-Shiv Sena and Congress government has taken the lead in the state after a month of chaos. On Monday morning, taking to Twitter, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that those who were proud like 'air' were also captured within a balloon. In what seemed to be a reference to BJP and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut's remark came a day after a controversy broke out over Fadnavis' 4-day CM tenure. On Monday, former Union Minister & BJP leader Ananth Hegde said that Fadnavis was made CM, in order to transfer funds worth 40 thousand crore back to Centre to prevent misuse by the new government.

*हवा को गुमान था*

*अपनी आज़ादी पर..*

*किसी ने उसे भी गुब्बारे में भर के बेच दिया !*

.....जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 3, 2019

War of words?

Earlier on Sunday, engaging a banter of quotes in the floor of the house, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday said that he was like the sea, repeating his promise 'I will be back' in Maharashtra. In retaliation to Fadnavis's sea wave analogy, NCP's Nawab Malik too quoted a couplet. Stating that the weather during one's journey may not always be happy, he added that the decisions taken by one may not necessarily be right always. Earlier, during the political chaos in the state, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Malik was also engaged in a similar quote battle.

Maharashtra's political scenario

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. Meanwhile, Hegde's remark stroke controversy, with the Sena leaders calling it treachery with Maharashtra. However, Fadnavis rubbished the claims saying he had not taken any major decision. CM Uddhav Thackeray, on the other hand, has withheld all the funds for Fadnavis government's project until reviewed.

