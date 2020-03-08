The Debate
Single Father Who Adopted Child With Down Syndrome Given 'Best Mommy Award' On Women's Day

General News

India's youngest single father who had adopted a child with down syndrome was given 'Best Mommy of the World' Award in Bengaluru on International Women's Day

International Wome's Day

On Sunday, India's youngest single father who had adopted a child with down syndrome was given 'Best Mommy of the World' Award at an event in Bengaluru on International Women's Day. After learning that most people choose not to adopt a child with special needs, Pune resident, Aditya Tiwari adopted a 22-month-old child, Avnish with Down Syndrome in 2016 and quit his job as a software engineer. Aditya Tiwari is just 28 years old. 

The young father's struggle

According to reports, Avnish was diagnosed with two holes in his heart and his birth parents had decided to abandon him as he would bring embarrassment to the society because of Down Syndrome. Now without any medical intervention, the holes have disappeared, but he still needs to undergo two crucial surgeries.

"I got his legal custody on 1st Jan 2016 after a 1.5 yr struggle. Since then our journey has been very good. He's one of the best gifts from God. Parenting is not based on gender. I'm working on advocacy for a person with special needs, Down Syndrome, orphans in India." said Aditya Tiwari.  

(With Agency Inputs)

