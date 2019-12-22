AAP's Manish Sisodia Alleges BJP Of "betraying People" Over Unauthorised Colonies

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday along with other party leaders addressed a press conference on Sunday. Sisodia slammed the various BJP leaders including the Prime Minister who had earlier targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a rally at the Ramlila Maidan. He said, "The rally was called on the issue of unauthorised colonies. The BJP leaders had said that the registry will be given to a minimum of 100 people. Not a single person was given registry today. When we said that we will give registry to 100 people, at that time the BJP said that we will give it to 1000 people."

'People have been duped and betrayed by BJP'

"Today, thousands of people who were in Ramlila Maidan and the people from the unauthorised colonies, who must be watching from their homes would be so disappointed today. The BJP disappointed them in the same way the Congress used to. Congress also used to come before elections and say that this is a provisional certificate, keep this and you will get the rights of ownership. The 40 lakh people of these colonies have been duped and betrayed by the BJP," Sisodia said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the Union Government over the issue. Accusing the government of cheating residents of unauthorised colonies "again" by not providing for the registration of properties to all of them, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought to assure them that the AAP government would do it. Kejriwal made the allegation quoting media reports, which said the BJP would register properties of only a few families in unauthorised colonies.

'We got all the development works done in unauthorised colonies'

"Earlier Congress used to make false promises, now BJP did the same. But do not worry. We got all the development works done in unauthorised colonies, now they will also get the registry done," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

रजिस्ट्री का क्या हुआ? कच्ची कॉलोनियों के साथ फिर धोखा? लोगों को उम्मीद थी आज रजिस्ट्री शुरू हो जाएगी। लेकिन फिर धोखा? पहले कांग्रेस झूठे वादे करती थी, अब भाजपा ने भी वही किया



पर चिंता मत करना। हमने कच्ची कालोनियों में सभी विकास के काम करवाए, अब इनसे रेजिस्ट्री भी करवा के देंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 22, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started the BJP campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi. Addressing a huge rally at Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi took a jibe at the State government over unauthorised colonies in the national capital. PM Modi mentioned how Pradhan Mantri Uday Yojna was helpful for the development of unauthorised colonies. PM Modi also accused the state government of allotting over 2,000 bungalows to their near and dear ones.

