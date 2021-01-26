SKM Condemns & Distances Itself From Farmer Rally Violence; Blames 'anti-social Elements'

Hours after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent on Tuesday, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)- the umbrella body of 40 protesting farmer unions issued a formal statement. Thanking farmers for their "unprecedented participation" in the protest, it strongly condemned the violence and the "unacceptable events" that took place in the day. According to the body, some individuals and organizations digressed from the pre-decided route and indulged in "condemnable acts" despite all its efforts.

Moreover, the SKM claimed that "anti-social elements" had infiltrated the peaceful movement. Maintaining that peace has been the biggest strength of the farmers' stir against the three agrarian laws, it stressed that any violation will hurt the movement. In wake of the current situation, the internet services have been temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 11.59 pm on January 26.

Read: Congress Blames BJP As Violent Farmers' Protest Rocks Delhi; Says 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts: Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Read: Farmers Tractor Rally LIVE UPDATES: Red Fort Breached; MHA Chairs High-level Meeting

Farmers' rally turns violent

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Joint CP Shalini Singh revealed that some of the farmers had attacked the police personnel. Meanwhile, the gates of several Metro stations have been closed amid the reports of farmers entering different parts of Delhi.

Read: Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Turns Blind Eye; Says 'rally Peaceful' As Violence Grips Delhi