SKM Demands Immediate Restoration Of Internet, Lambasts Centre's 'internal Matter' Stance

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha asked the Centre to immediately restore the internet services in wake of the trouble faced by farmers, media persons, and locals. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. While the MHA has not officially extended the ban on internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders- the epicentre of the stir against the three farm laws, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS services and dongle services on mobile networks in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm on Friday.

In a reference to the support by international celebrities, the SKM lamented that the Union government wanted to suppress it citing that the agitation is an "internal matter". After Barbadian pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris comments on the farm stir sparked off a controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that celebrities resorting to sensationalist hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible". Rebutting the claim that the protests were engineered as a part of a global conspiracy, the SKM affirmed that it will remain an "apolitical movement".

Clarifying that political parties can back the protests, it stated that they will not be allowed to speak from the SKM platform. Moreover, it claimed that FIR had been registered against 125 protesters so far while 21 others are "missing" so far. It revealed that legal help desks have been set up on every border.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

